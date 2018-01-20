2 Wanted In Almaville Market Armed Robbery

SMYRNA, Tenn. - Officials in Rutherford County have been searching for two suspects after an armed robbery.

The crime happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Almaville Market near Smyrna.

Reports stated the suspects allegedly had two semi-automatic handguns. They robbed two clerks at the store who were not injured.

The suspects fled from the scene in a maroon SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

One suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie jacket with the Tennessee Titans football logo on the chest, blue jeans, and boots. He had a tattoo on the back of his left hand that appeared to also include the back of his ring finger. Officials said he had facial hair.



The second suspect had a mustache and was wearing a grey or cream colored Tennessee Titans’ toboggan inside out. He also had on a dark, long-sleeved shirt with patches of camouflage, brown pants, and dark Nike shoes with red laces and a red Nike swoosh. Authorities said he had tattoos on the back of both hands and the back of his neck.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.