2-Year-Old In Stolen Vehicle Found Safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for multiple suspects who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside. They have confirmed the child was found safe.
The vehicle was taken from the Citgo in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike Sunday evening.
Reports stated the child was later found in the 1000 block of Pennock Avenue, but the vehicle was gone.
The 2-year-old was checked out by a crew with the Nashville Fire Department, and they confirmed she was in good health.
The stolen car, a white Hyundai Elantra rental from Hertz, was still missing; however, authorities said they recovered the vehicle the suspects used to arrive at the Citgo, a dark blue Nissan sedan, in the 1100 block of Pennock Avenue. That vehicle had also previously been reported stolen.
Reports stated there were two male suspects, a female suspect, and possibly a fourth suspect.
The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.