Toddler's body recovered after he was swept away in Waverly flooding

Trista Tidwell Forsythe
Kellen Cole Burrow
Posted at 10:29 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 23:49:52-04

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of 2-year-old Kellen Cole Burrow was found Tuesday, according to family members.

The child was swept away by floodwaters on Saturday when flash flooding hit Waverly.

His aunt Trista Tidwell Forsythe told NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres Kellen was with his mother and five older siblings when the flooding hit.

They were at their apartment - the same apartment complex on East Brookside Dr. where two twin 7-month-olds were also taken by floodwaters.

The rest of his family was rescued.

