20 People Go Bald For Good Cause

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - People lined up to shave their heads and raise money for childhood cancer research.
Twenty people were brave enough to go bald at the event at Kings Bowl in Franklin on Saturday.
Some had been growing their hair for months, and while it was scary to see it all go away, some participants said it was all worth it for a good cause.
“In the end, you know why you are doing it and who it’s going to help, and that's all that matters,” said Jason Jones, who had his head shaved.
The goal was to raise $30,000. All of the money goes to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research.