20 states sue over Biden admin school, work LGBT protections

Erik Schelzig/AP
FILE - Herbert Slatery speaks in the Tennessee Supreme Court chamber in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. The Republican attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee have added their voices objecting to a rule in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan that bars states from using its funds to offset tax cuts. Accusing the federal government of an “unprecedented power grab," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III filed suit Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in a federal district court in Kentucky. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)
Herbert Slatery
Posted at 3:29 AM, Aug 31, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys general from 20 states have sued President Joe Biden’s administration seeking to halt directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people, ranging from transgender girls participating in school sports to the use of school and workplace bathrooms that align with a person’s gender identity.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, arguing that legal interpretations by the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are based on a faulty view of U.S. Supreme Court case law.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

