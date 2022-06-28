NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, Youth Services detectives charged Joshua R. Lane, 20, with two counts of aggravated child abuse for allegedly causing critical injuries to his five-week-old son.

The unresponsive child was taken to Centennial Medical Center Sunday. After stabilizing, he was transferred to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

According to doctors, the infant has life-threatening severe head trauma with little to no brain function, bruising, and a healing fractured rib.

Lane was interviewed by lead Youth Services Detective Steffani Dahlstrom and said that he zoned out and may have shaken the baby. He admitted to bruising his son's knee by pinching him in the leg.

Lane's bond was set at $150,000.