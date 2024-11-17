20-year-old fatally shot and killed at Strike and Spare Family Fun Center Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot near the front door of Strike and Spare Family Fun Center on Lebanon Pike Saturday night.

Police say a group of four people two men and two women walked into the business at 10 p.m. and an altercation took place between the two men in the group and the victim which led to several shots being fired and striking the victim which led to being fatal.

They are working to identify the victim.

The motive behind the altercation is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the group is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

