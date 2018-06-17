200 Man Stand Held At Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The rise in youth violence and other violent crimes brought many community organizations together to focus on improving the city and bringing change.

The inaugural 200 Man Stand took place at Hadley Park Saturday in North Nashville.

The purpose was to provide a platform for positive messages for youth. Attendees also registered to vote, received free health screenings, and learned about other resources.

Organizers said this helps create a sense of unity in an ever-changing community.

“We want to bring the stigma to whereas if some people are doing something for a certain group, nobody else will come,” said Otis Carter IV. “[If] we’re only doing driver’s license and federal expungement, if I'm not a fed and I don't need a license, I'm not coming to that event. We want something for everybody.”

Dads Against Destruction, a grassroots organization, spoke about the importance of having a father-figure in the community for teens who may grow up without a dad.

"We understand power and the strength in our unity. It's a new wave going on. We're not for the community being destroyed, we're for kicking those out of the community who's destroying the community," member Hambino Godbody said.

A similar community event will take place Saturday, June 23 at City Gear on Gallatin Pike from noon until 6 p.m.