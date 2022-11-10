2020 Clarksville murder, robbery suspect arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect in a 2020 Clarksville murder case was taken into custody Wednesday after a transfer from Illinois.

Seth Stephens, 28, was killed in a shooting on the morning of Dec. 2, 2020 at King Mao, located in the 200 block of Needmore Road.

The Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Homicide Unit identified the suspect of the shooting as 28-year-old Jaelyn Deon Gant, with assistance from the Joliet Police Department in Illinois.

The case was presented to a Grand Jury Sept. 2021, which returned an indictment on charges of 1st degree murder, 1st degree murder in perpetration of a crime, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon for Gant.

Gant has been held in custody in Illinois on charges unrelated to Stephens' death. Gant was extradited from the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling, Illinois to the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday and served with the Grand Jury's indictments. The lead detective handling the case is Detective Keenan Carlton.