2021 Halloween, Trick-or-treat events around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the spooky season of the year again, and a number of events in Middle Tennessee are scheduled to celebrate the holiday.

If you’re looking for family-friendly happenings to fill your to-do list for Halloween 2021, a list of offerings is below.

Halloween Events

Boo at the Zoo

October 15-17, October 19-24, October 26-30 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night

Nashville Zoo

3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, Tenn.

Boo at the Zoo returns at Nashville Zoo starting Friday, October 15. Promised are lit scenes, pumpkin patches, hay creatures, a Monster Mash dance area and what the zoo calls the Scary Go-Round carousel, along with nightly animal shows. Ten trick-or-treat stations will also include a glow-in-the-dark souvenir cup for children.

For the safety of guests and employees, each night of Boo at the Zoo will have capacity limits. Masks are required indoors and encouraged outdoors.

Tickets for Friday through Sunday walk-throughs are $20. Tuesday through Thursday tickets are $18. Children under 2 have free access. Because of the reduced capacity, the Nashville Zoo expects Thursday through Sunday tickets to sell out quickly, and recommends advance purchase of tickets for those days.

More information is available on the Nashville Zoo website.

Haunting on Front Street

October 15-16 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night

Smyrna's Historic Depot District

98 Front Street, Smyrna, Tenn.

Smyrna Parks and Recreation teamed up with Carpe Artista for Haunting on Front Street. Featured will be walking lantern tours of historic buildings, food vendors, stories and giveaways. Tickets are $3, while anyone 5 and under have free admission. More information is available on the Town of Smyrna website.

Barfield Bash Carnival - Free

October 22-23 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night

Barfield Crescent Park

697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The City of Murfreesboro is putting on the Barfield Bash Carnival at Barfield Crescent Park on Friday, October 22. Games and prizes, along with a costume contest, are promised. Guests can also expect story time, a "paranormal petting zoo" and a fortune teller. Admission to the Barfield Bash is free. More information is available on the Murfreesboro website.

Halloween Pooch Parade

October 23 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens

1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville, Tenn.

Cheekwood is throwing their annual Halloween Pooch Parade on Saturday, October 23. Cheekwood members have free access, while non-members must pay up to $20 for adults. Pooch Parade tickets are "gardens only" tickets. Cheekwood notes that dogs are not allowed inside any of the buildings on site.

More information and tickets are available on the Cheekwood website.

Pumpkin Painting Party - Free

October 23 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Linebaugh Public Library

105 West Vine Street, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

In preparation for their annual pumpkin painting contest, Linebaugh Public Library is holding a painting party on Saturday, October 23. Pumpkins can be painted and decorated with the library's supplies. Pumpkins that have already been decorated can also be brought in for submission into the contest; however, carved pumpkins are not being accepted.

This event is free. More information is available on the Rutherford County Library System website.

Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival - Free

October 23 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tennessee State Museum

1000 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, Nashville, Tenn.

After being presented virtually last year, the Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival will return this year to the Tennessee State Museum. The event is free. Guests can enjoy snacks, crafts, a scavenger hunt, demonstrations of the museum's 18th-century printing press and games on the lawn of the museum.

In keeping with the name of the festival, storytellers will also be present to deliver ghost stories. Additionally, the Nashville Puppet Truck will be there to present "The Ordeal of Dr. Trifulgus," an adaptation of a short story originally penned by Jules Verne. That presentation is recommended for ages 8 and up.

All information for this event is available on the Tennessee State Museum website.

Halloween in the Park - Mount Juliet - Free

October 23 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Charlie Daniels Park

1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mount Juliet, Tenn.

The City of Mount Juliet is hosting Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park. This is a free event.

Details can be found on the Mount Juliet website.

Halloween in the Park - Goodlettsville - Free

October 23 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Moss-Wright Park

745 Caldwell Drive, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

Halloween in the Park in Goodlettsville promises games, food vendors, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, a DJ, dancing, photo booths and crafts. The event is free.

Details are on the Goodlettsville website.

Goblins and Goodies at the Park - Free

October 23 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, Tenn.

Another free event, Goblins and Goodies at the Park will include games and a hike through the park, which will offer trick-or-treating opportunities from local organizations and businesses. Details are availabe on the La Vergne website.

Halloween in the Park - Smyrna - Free*

October 23 - 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sharp Springs Park

1000 Espey Drive, Smyrna, Tenn.

Smyrna Parks and Recreation is putting on Halloween in the Park at Sharp Springs Park this year. Games and a costume contest will be available. The event itself is free, but additional activities at the event will charge. That includes a $2 corn maze and a $1 hay ride.

Additional information is available on the Town of Smyrna website.

Trick-or-Treat Events

Halloween at the Avenue - Free

October 23 - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Avenue Murfreesboro

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Trick or Treat on the Square - Free

October 29 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gallatin City Square

Gallatin, Tenn.

Trick or Treat at Honeysuckle Hill - Free

October 30 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

1765 Martins Chapel Church Road, Springfield, Tenn.

Trunk or Treat at Lakeshore Christian Church - Antioch and Smyrna - Free

October 30 - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeshore Christian Church, Antioch

5434 Bell Forge Lane East, Antioch, Tenn.

Lakeshore Christian Church, Smyrna

6600 New Nashville Highway #110, Smyrna, Tenn.

Trucks and Treats at Payne Chevrolet - Free

October 30 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Payne Chevrolet

2807 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield, Tenn.

Candy Cruise-In - Free

October 30 - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friendship Community Church

15285 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, Tenn.

Trunk or Treat with the Trucks - Free

October 31 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Music City Food Truck Park

400 East Davidson Street, Nashville, Tenn.

Halloween Boo Bash - Free

October 31 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stones River Town Centre

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tenn.