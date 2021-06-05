2021 TWRF Conservation Raffle to feature Ford Truck, boat, UTV, guns and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten outdoor experience packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation's 2021 Tennessee Conservation Raffle.

The big-ticket item being featured this year is a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

Other packages include an elk tag for the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island; a Tracker boat, a UTV, turkey hunting package; waterfowl hunting package, a $5,000 Academy + Sports Outdoor gift card, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found here.

Click here for more information on raffle tickets. Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.

The TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.