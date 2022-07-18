NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets for all of the Nashville Symphony's 2022-2023 performances will become available for purchase on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The season will include music series across many genres and categories, including Classical, Pop, Movie, Family and Jazz. Because many performances are expected to sell out, fans are encouraged to buy early to secure seats.

Since announcing its lineup in March, the Symphony has added two holiday specials: Handel's Messiah in December and The Music of Star Wars in January.

Individual tickets and season ticket packages will be available for purchase at the Nashville Symphony website or by phone at 615-687-6400.

Registration for K-12 education programs across Middle Tennessee will also be available starting on Friday. They are free for students and $10 for chaperones and teachers.

"The Conductor's Spellbook" will be offered for grades K-2 in October, and What Is Jazz?" will be offered for grades 3-8 in March.