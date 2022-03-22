2022 CMT Music Awards reveals first round of performers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMT revealed the first round of performers slated to open country music's only entirely fan-voted award show, the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are confirmed as entertainers for the big event.

More performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Many of the newly announced performers are also nominated.

Kane Brown leads the nominations with four nods, closely followed by Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, BRELAND and Cody Johnson who each have three.

Newcomers to CMT Music Award recognition are Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, H.E.R., Paul Klein of LANY, MacKenzie Porter, Elvie Shane, Caitlyn Smith and Brittney Spencer. Together with BRELAND and Cody Johnson, there are 10 total first time nominees across all categories.

Carrie Underwood will also be competing together with Jason Aldean for their collaboration. Underwood will be vying for her 10th Video of the Year win and a Collaborative Video of the Year award. She is the most decorated artist in CMT history with 23 wins so far.

Fan voting is open and will continue until Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m. CST.

The show will be broadcasting live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 beginning 7 p.m. CST until 10 p.m. CST. Viewers will be able to watch on the CBS Television Network; it will also be available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+.

CMT Music Awards Extended Cut will later air on CMT with 30 minutes of new performances and bonus content on Friday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CST.