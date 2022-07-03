NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At its fourth annual Nashpreneurs Conference held at Tech Hill Commons, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Sam Davidson is the 2022 Nashpreneur of the Year.

The award is given to an individual in the Nashville community who exemplifies creativity, resilience, risk-taking and leadership, paving the way for other entrepreneurs and small businesses to succeed.

“As an entrepreneur, Sam has set the example for supporting other entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Veronica Marable Johnson, VP of Member Value at the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to recognize him for his leadership and know he will continue to positively impact our dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Davidson has a track record of creating and growing companies and communities, including Batch — where he is CEO and co-founder — Onward Strategy, CoolPeopleCare and Inconvenient Youth (part of The Climate Project). He is a professional speaker and has written three books.

“Entrepreneurial communities provide safety, growth and meaning, and I’ve always found the Chamber to be that haven for fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Davidson. “Winning Nashpreneur of the Year is such a humbling award and is truly a testament to the team and community we've been building at Batch and beyond.”

Davidson frequently speaks to corporate audiences and on college campuses about entrepreneurship, purpose and change. His books are "New Day Revolution," "50 Things Your Life Doesn't Need," and "Simplify Your Life: How to de-clutter and de-stress your way to happiness."