2025 Nashville Comedy Festival Returns with Leno, Hall & more April 3-13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2025 Nashville Comedy Festival is returning to Nashville this spring!

Some very exciting late-night legends will be taking the stage!

Emmy-award-winning late-night legends Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall will make their historic Ryman debut on April 12, joining the festival lineup that includes Wanda Sykes, Nikki Glaser, Jim Jefferies, Mark Normand and more!

The 2025 Nashville Comedy Festival takes place from April 3 through 13.

2025 NASHVILLE COMEDY FESTIVAL – RYMAN LINEUP



April 3 – Mark Normand

– April 6 – Handsome: Live with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster & Mae Martin

– April 7 – Kid Rock’s Comedy Jam

– April 8 – Nateland Presents: Good Clean Funny - featuring Ryan Hamilton, Dustin Nickerson, Derrick Stroup, Lace Larrabee, Mia Jackson, Paula Kosienski, Special host Aaron Weber

– April 9 & 10 – Nikki Glaser

– April 11 – Jim Jefferies

– April 12 – Jay Leno & Arsenio Hall

– April 13 – Wanda Sykes

Details and tickets can be found here.