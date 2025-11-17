2025 national preterm birth report card gives Tennessee a 'D,' Kentucky an 'F'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March of Dimes released its 2025 preterm birth report card, which highlights "key indicators of maternal and infant health in the United States."

The annual report breaks down each state's preterm birth rate from the previous year and ranks on a grading scale of A to F.

Tennessee was graded with a 'D' and preterm birth rate of 10.9%, according to the study.

Kentucky was graded with an 'F' and a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, according to the study.

Below is a description of additional data March of Dimes included in its findings, along with its overall goal with its grading scale:

The Report Card also presents indicators by maternal race/ethnicity and insurance type to underscore how systemic inequities continue to shape health outcomes. In addition, it examines supportive policies and programs that are essential for advancing equity in maternal and infant health. These analyses are designed to inform action and drive progress toward healthier outcomes for pregnant and postpartum women and the millions of babies born each year across the US, DC, and Puerto Rico.

Here are some local resources for new families looking for additional maternal or infant health support:

https://www.nashvillestrongbabies.com/moms-to-be/

https://www.mothertomother.org/

https://nashvillemomsnetwork.com/resources/new-moms/