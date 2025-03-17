Watch Now
Bashville Stampede street style competition brings dance battles to Rocketown

Kim Rafferty
Albert Kroner shows off his moves during the Bashville Stampede Competition at Rocketown.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Rocketown all levels of street style dancers brought their best moves to the dance floor.

Albert Kroner traveled all the way from Chattanooga to compete, but he practices breakdancing in Atlanta.

"Bashville is one of my favorite battles I've ever attended," said Kroner. "There are a lot of high-level B-Boys."

Kroner participated in the advanced kids' breakdance competition at the 20thBashville Stampede.

Each spin and move reflected his unique rhythm and emotions.

Miriam Kraatz owns Construct, a street style studio in North Nashville where many of the competitors learn. She explained how power moves help build an artist's form, but judges also consider other factors when deciding who wins.

"Then there is also musicality, so if the music plays and you just keep dancing the whole time, you have obviously not followed the music," said Kraatz. "But if you are dancing while following the music, then you've got the musicality thing down."

With each move, Albert learns from the generations before him.

"They push me to the limits, yeah," said Kroner.

He stated that he knows what he wants to do with his life.

