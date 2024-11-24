Watch Now
News

Actions

21-year-old man fatally shot heading to a party early Sunday morning

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say, early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. a 21-year-old man was fatally shot at the intersection of Hillhurst Drive and Lyndale Drive and taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

He was driven to the medical center with three other men in the car and during the detectives' interview, they found out that they were heading to a party at 3017 Hillhurst.

This is still an ongoing investigation we will update
you when we receive more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community