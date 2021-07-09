22 kayakers rescued after flash flooding in Lawrence County

IRON CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly two dozen kayakers had to be rescued Friday morning after they became stranded by flash flooding in southern Lawrence County.

Lawrence County EMA officials said the kayakers were initially reported missing at 10:30 a.m. when heavy rain caused flash flooding along Shoal Creek near Iron City.

The Lawrence County Fire and Rescue’s swift water rescue teams found the kayakers on a sand bar about an hour later. Teams then began transporting them to their original departure point on Wayland Springs Road.

No injuries were reported during the incident.