23 Rutherford Co. Stores Padlocked For Allegedly Selling Candy With CBD
12:38 PM, Feb 12, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - More than 20 stores in Rutherford County have been padlocked for allegedly selling candy that contained a form of marijuana.
The results of “Operation Candy Crush” were announced on Monday in Murfreesboro. Officials said 23 stores were padlocked after allegedly selling products resembling candy that contained a marijuana derivative.
The investigation was launched after parents complained about the advertisement of the products.
Undercover agents bought products containing Cannabidiol – also known as CBD – and other synthetic drugs from stores in Rutherford County.
Officials said CBD is an illegal drug being sold in the form of liquids used in vapors, gummy bears and items that look like candy. The price for the items ranged from $7 to $70.
Twenty-one people were indicted in the case. Court hearings were pending.
According to investigators, some of the products contain synthetic drugs linked to two deaths in the U.S.
The following businesses were padlocked:
Rutherford County:
Last Stop Market 6858 Lascassas Pike.
Murfreesboro:
Vapesboro 1675 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
Stop-N-Go 1624B New Salem Highway
Stop-N-Shop 490 Andrews Drive
Enchanted Planet 109 East Lytle Street
T&B Tobacco & Beer 5524 N.W. Broad Street
Quick Stop Discount Tobacco and Beer 1722 S. Rutherford Boulevard
99 Cents Discount Tobacco 3325 Memorial Boulevard
Kaleidoscope, 3325 Memorial Boulevard
Y&H Discount Tobacco and Beer 2075 Lascassas Pike
A&M Tobacco & Beer 2075 Lascassas Pike
Kaleidoscope 2992 S. Church St.
Magical Vapors 517 W. Main St.
Smyrna
Kwik Sak 1219 Hazelwood Drive, TN
Vape & Smoke 901 Rock Springs Road
Stop & Shop Tobacco & Beer 901 Rock Springs Road
One Stop Shop Tobacco & Beer 1872 Almaville Road
Magical Vapors 504 East Enon Springs Road
Cloud 9 and 105 Jefferson Street
La Vergne
Waldron Market 606 Waldron Road
Family Market Discount Tobacco and Beer 546 Waldron Road