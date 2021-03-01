23-year-old man shot, killed while driving on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating the motive for a shooting on Briley Parkway that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 17-year-old.

Officers said Eric Thompson Jr. was driving a Kia Forte with other two passengers when shots were fired at the car near the Whites Creek Pike exit just before 11:30 p.m. A passerby stopped to help Thompson, who was shot. He died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Police said one of the passengers, a 17-year-old, was picked up from the scene by a private vehicle and taken to a home on Augusta Drive. Medics were called to the home and transported the teen to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The third person in the Kia was not injured.

Metro police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.