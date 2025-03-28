23andMe declared bankruptcy: What's at stake with your genetic data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of you subscribed to 23andMe to discover more about your genetic history and ancestral background. Now that the company has filed for bankruptcy, what should consumers do with so much personal and genetic information at stake?

“They wanted to provide us with their testing kits,” said Dr. Lametra Scott, whose mission is to break the cycle of sickle cell.

“Many people just like myself were not aware they had sickle cell trait,” said Scott.

She found out during pregnancy that she was a carrier of the disease, which was passed on to her son. “It’s triggered by almost anything,” said Scott.

23andMe donated hundreds of genetic test kits to the foundation so she could help other families know what she did not.

“If you wanna get your testing done now, you have to call and make an appointment,” said Scott. “Without the 23andMe Kids, we don’t have that easily accessible way to provide people with that type of health information."

“We want to make sure Tennesseans know they have an opportunity to go in and protect their data and show them step-by-step and how they do that,” said Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

The attorney general's office says it's easy to delete your information. Click here to learn how to download a copy of their genetic reports, delete their genetic data from 23andMe, destroy their test sample, and opt out of research.

“I think the hardest part he had was remembering his password,” said Skrmetti.

Since 23andMe filed for bankruptcy, the company will sell its assets as part of the process. That means your personal data, genetic information and saliva samples could go to the highest bidder unless you intervene.

“Who knows where it’s going to go, and because there are so many unknowns,” said Skrmetti.

Because even though your genetics are unique to you, it's also information that links you to loved ones.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com