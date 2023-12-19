24-year-old arrested after reportedly reaching speeds of 170 mph to evade police

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old has been arrested after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop in Madison on Monday.

According to Metro Police, 24-year-old Jakob Austin Ethridge was seen driving recklessly in a purple Dodge Charger. After an attempted stop, Ethridge fled police into a residential neighborhood near Jonesboro Drive and McCory Creek Road.

WTVF

This is where he crashed the vehicle and it caught on fire.

Ethridge proceeded to flee on foot and throw a firearm and drugs.

Detectives were able to recover bags of marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, mushrooms and unknown prescription pills as well as a Drako pistol and a semi-automatic ghost pistol with no serial number.

Ethridge admitted to reaching speeds of 170 miles an hour to evade police.

He was charged with vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest, three counts of drug possession, two counts of weapon possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and legend drug possession without a prescription.