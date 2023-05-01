24-year-old Nashville charter school teacher killed in kayaking crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old teacher was killed kayaking this weekend.

Authorities say Jaidha Lindsay's kayak somehow collided with a boat on Percy Priest Lake. She fell and never resurfaced. TWRA officers learned that a boat had collided with Lindsay's kayak near the Hamilton Creek boat ramp.

Through interviews with witnesses and the cooperation of the driver of the boat, officers were able to identify an area of water to begin the search for Lindsay. TWRA deployed their remote-operated vehicle in an area of interest and was able to locate the body of the female kayaker in 54 feet of water. Her body was recovered six hours later, and she was not wearing a life Jacket.

Lindsay was a physical education teacher at South Nashville's Aventura Community School. NewsChannel 5 was there at the brand-new bilingual charter school last fall.

Lindsay's friend, Samantha Brewster, said she was a sister, friend, daughter and a light to the world who loved the water.

She was on the water Saturday morning.

Brewster created a GoFundmeto help with funeral expenses.