25-Year-Old Killed In I-24 Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville man was killed in a crash on Interstate 24.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard.
Authorities have identified the victim who was killed as 25-year-old Joshua Grams.
According to reports, Grams was driving west when he lost control and hit the back of a semi that was parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp.
Evidence showed Grams was driving at a high rate of speed. He passed away at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured. Authorities said toxicology testing would be conducted on Grams to see if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.