25 years later; family remembers child born in the midst of 1998 Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are just days away from the 25-year anniversary of one of the most significant days in Nashville history. Many will never forget April 16, 1998 as the day of the Nashville tornado outbreak. One family's story is forever connected to that day.

"The Skylift at Gatlinburg!" Vik Williams said, flipping through pictures of he and wife Shalawn. "I don't know if I could do something like this right now!"

All the memories are so vivid for the both of them.

"This is our wedding day," Vik continued. "That's a slightly younger Vik and slightly younger Shalawn."

In all their memories together, their most important day is also one of their most frightening.

25 years ago. April 16, 1998. Shalawn was at TriStar Centennial in labor with her daughter.

"We get the news that there were multiple tornadoes coming," Shalawn remembered. "The building began to shake. The tile on the roof blew off."

"All you're hearing is the wind," Vik added.

"I'd already had the epidural," Shalawn continued. "My family, everybody had to go in closets."

"[Shalawn] had to be put in the center of the room," Vik said.

"She was coming!" Shalawn said. "There was no way to stop it. Just as the tornado hit the building, she was coming."

Dr. Phillip H. Bourne of Meharry Medical College had to get to Centennial for the delivery, passing through tornado damage.

"The drive was pretty treacherous," he said. "I had to circumvent all the trees and branches that were down in the street. The area was almost like a battlefield, so to speak."

The umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.

"It was an emergency surgery," said Shalawn.

Dr. Bourne made the delivery.

"Here's our famous baby sleeping on daddy picture," Vik said, flipping through another picture.

Also looking back on the memories was daughter Kalyn, who is just about to turn 25.

"The cord being around my neck did cause me to lose some oxygen," she said. "I was diagnosed with dyslexia. I just use my learning disability to tell people, despite what you go through, that doesn't define who you are. I recently graduated from Lee University in December of '22."

It's incredible for this family and doctor, sharing a story connecting them to what happened in Nashville 25 years ago.

"After I left and began to see the news, and the devastation that took place in our city, I'm looking around like, 'God, you really saved us,'" said Shalawn. "She's our miracle. I call her my sunshine on a cloudy day. I am grateful. I am grateful. I am grateful."