250th bus shelter in Nashville unveiled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Making sure people feel safe while they’re using Nashville’s public transit system is a priority for the community and city leaders. That’s why upgrades are happening at bus stops all across the city.

WeGo Public Transit is celebrating a new bus shelter on Revels Drive in North Nashville which was upgraded from a typical bus stop to an area with a new sidewalk, bench and shelter. It also marks WeGo’s 250th bus shelter and the transit agency is already on its way to transforming even more.

The upgrades are happening as part of WeGo’s Better Bus Plan which aims to improve rider safety and experience. They’re happening in high-traffic areas with a lot of apartments and riders.

The specific spot on Revels Drive right across from Faith United Missionary Baptist Church was chosen for an upgrade by more than 500 people in this community. They chimed in to a survey from the mayor’s office last year on what they’d like to see improved in the Bordeaux area. Eight projects were then chosen, including new speed bumps and a playground.

For some perspective in 2014, WeGo built a little more than 100 bus shelters like this and within eight years, there are now 250 in Metro Nashville.

Eric Melcher with WeGo said two dozen other sites like this are already in development around the city.

“I know sometimes it may not seem like much, a new bus shelter, but when you add them up and you’re talking about dozens and dozens of new bus shelters this makes a big difference in Nashville," said Melcher.