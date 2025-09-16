Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26-year-old killed in head-on collision Tuesday morning on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning has died.

According to Metro Police, the crash occurred at around 4 a.m. on Bell Road at Ned Shelton Road where a Nissan Rogue collided with a GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Rogue, 26-year-old Kyree Hollin died at the scene.

The driver of the Terrain was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

