26-year-old shot, killed after carjack and encounter with police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Late Friday night on Rosa Parks Boulevard, 26-year-old Adam Rodrigez carjacked an Uber Driver at gunpoint and was later shot and killed after an encounter with a police officer involving gunfire.

Metro Police say Rodriguez and his girlfriend were in a Kia when they bumped into the rear of a Honda Odyssey van. A shot was fired from inside the Kia and through the van windshield after the two cars collided.

Rodriguez then stole the van and drove away from the scene after the incident. Officers later discovered the Honda in North Nashville and used a spike strip, which flattened one of the Odyssey's tires.

Officer Pierce Moore was tracking the car, and from video Metro Police released later, it appears Moore found Rodriguez at a house and repeatedly told him loudly to "drop the gun" before reporting shots fired.

Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound that happened during the encounter with Moore.

Right now, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a thorough use of force investigation concerning the incident. Officer Moore is on routine administrative assignment while the shooting is being investigated.