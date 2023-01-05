$27,000 raised for beloved longtime school janitor after wife killed in fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every community has people whose fellow citizens would give anything to help them. A longtime high school janitor is one of those special people. He's just lived through the most painful day of his life: losing his wife in a fire at his home in Arrington. Now, a community is coming together in a time of need.

"We're proud of this community," said Pastor Howard Rucker of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church. "We're also proud of our church, and we're also proud of our church family. We just love on one another as we go."

Rucker said the quiet area of Williamson County around Arrington is full of people he's known his whole life, like William and Brenda Sparkman.

"They say a good name is better than riches," said Rucker.

William Sparkman is known in the area as the recently retired longtime janitor for Page High. People know him as "Mr. William."

Mr. William had an impact on many students over the years, including Page High senior Isabella Pilkington.

"He just always had a very caring and kind aura to him, I guess," Pilkington smiled. "He seemed very sweet."

Last week on Murfreesboro Road, a fire at the Sparkman's home took Brenda's life.

"It hurts," said Rucker. "To lose anyone hurts, but a tragedy like that, you're not expecting it."

With the cause of the fire determined, Mr. William has lost his wife and his home. Pilkington knew she could do something.

"People were just asking what they should do," she remembered. "No one was really doing anything, so I decided to take initiative."

She started a GoFundMe page, and the community jumped in to help, raising more than $27,000 dollars to cover Brenda's funeral expenses. The GoFundMe is now closed after surpassing its goal.

"They raised a tremendous amount of money," said Rucker.

"It was just overwhelming to see how much people were willing to help," Pilkington continued. "He has a whole community that is supporting him and will help him with anything he needs. He's given so much to our community and school; we would just love to give back to him."

"We have a saying, 'we are better together.' We live on that, and we strive on that," Rucker said.

We've spoken to Mr. William's daughter, Debbie Lee, who said she is overwhelmed by the community support, especially the work of high school students. Lee is currently trying to find a good housing option for her father in the Arrington area. She asks anyone with good advice on options to call her at 615-485-9359.