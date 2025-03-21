27-year MNPD veteran Commander Anthony McClain to be laid to rest this morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police, family, and friends will pay their final respects to beloved MNPD Commander Anthony McClain this morning. McClain passed away earlier this month from complications following a heart attack.

The plan is a celebration of life to remember Commander McClain for the public servant he was to his community. The 27-year MNPD veteran died on March 9 from complications following a heart attack in his office back in February. He spent almost a month in the hospital fighting for his life before he passed away.

Today's funeral starts at 11 a.m. at Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Nolensville Pike. A visitation period with the family will take place at the church an hour before service begins.

A memorial procession to honor Commander McClain will begin after the service as he is taken from Lake Providence Church to Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. It'll ride down Old Hickory Boulevard to Highway 100 to McCrory Lane.

MNPD says losing Commander McClain has been hard for the department. He was 53 years old.

