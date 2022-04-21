28 Tennessee State Parks attain Platinum status in Go Green With Us program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Wednesday that 28 of the 56 Tennessee State Parks have attained the highest level of achievement in the department's Go Green With Us program — Platinum status. It is the highest number of Platinum parks in the history of the program.

“Our state parks are going above and beyond what’s expected in environmental protection and sustainability, and we are thrilled with their performance in this program,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC. “This formally recognizes our parks’ dedication to preserving the environment and to presenting the best example possible to our visitors.”

The Go Green With Us program was established in 2015. It incorporates guidelines throughout park operations that help staff and guests become more environmentally friendly.

A total of 37 parks increased by one level in status this year. The last assessment was in 2020, with 22 parks achieving Gold status and six achieving Silver.

While recycling is a big part of each of the parks' programs, other activity includes replacing old water fixtures with low-volume alternatives, composting food waste, LED lighting in high-traffic areas, enforcing no-idle areas to reduce emissions, tracking rare, threatened or endangered species and planting native species.

Additionally, many campgrounds include dumpsters and recycling bins but are trash-can-free. Some park restaurants divert, donate or compost food to reduce waste. And some parks also have on-site gardens, providing seasonal herbs and vegetables to the kitchens as well as to local communities.

To learn more about the program, park visitors and interested parties can visit the Go Green initiative page on the State Parks' website.

The 28 state parks to achieve Platinum level recognition are:

West Tennessee

Fort Pillow State Park

Johnsonville State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pinson Mounds State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

Middle Tennessee

Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Bledsoe Creek State Park

Burgess Falls State Park

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

Cummins Falls State Park

Long Hunter State Park

Montgomery Bell State Park

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

Radnor Lake State Park

Rock Island State Park

Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park

Standing Stone State Park

East Tennessee

Big Ridge State Park

Booker T. Washington State Park

Cove Lake State Park

Frozen Head State Park

Harrison Bay State Park

Indian Mountain State Park

Roan Mountain State Park

Seven Islands State Birding Park

Sycamore Shoals State Park

