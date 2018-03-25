2nd Nashville Elvis Festival Wraps Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The second Nashville Elvis Festival has wrapped up in Music City.

The festival was held from Thursday through Sunday in Franklin to celebrate the music and legacy of Elvis Presley.

Tom Brown hosted the festival, and special Elvis performers, such as Bill Cherry, Dean Z, Mark Anthony, and many more, wowed crowds with their spot on performances and impersonations.

Brown and Brian Mayes, co-producers of the festival, have been lifelong Elvis fans.

Other special guests came out for the four-day festival, including Sandy Martindale, Elvis' former girlfriend and dancer in his films; Victoria Paige Meyerink, the award-winning actress who co-starred in "Speedway" with Elvis; and Wink Martindale, a legendary game show host and lifelong friend of Elvis.

Hundreds of fans came out to the Franklin Theatre during the festival to reminisce with the performers as they took everyone back in time with Elvis' classic hits.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, a special show was performed at 10 a.m. called "Elvis Gospel Live!"

