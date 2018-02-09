2nd Waterways Mural Completed In Nashville

1:56 PM, Feb 9, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A second waterways mural has been completed in Nashville.

The mural was commissioned as part of the Rivive! Nashville campaign which has focused on water quality and flooding issues in the city.

The campaign has encouraged stream stewardship amid the city’s rapid growth. 

A group of five conservation organizations, known as the Nashville Waterways Consortium, commissioned the mural under the campaign. The mural was completed on Friday by artist Mobe Oner.

According to the Nashville Waterways Consortium, 51 percent of waterways in the county have been considered impaired by the state. Those impairments have been linked to rapid growth and development in the city.

Those with the consortium said loss of green space has caused runoff that has carried pollutants into streams, as well as increased flooding.

The campaign has asked those living in the city to do their part to improve and protect water quality.

Scenes in the mural have been meant to raise awareness of the local water.

It can be found on the side of a building located in the 2800 block of 12th Avenue South.

