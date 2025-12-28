3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — A small earthquake was reported in central Kentucky on Sunday, according to preliminary information.
Officials said a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Garrard County. Earthquakes in this range typically do not cause structural damage, but can be felt as brief shaking in nearby areas.
So far, no damage or injuries have been reported.
Emergency Management officials are monitoring the situation and surveying the area to confirm there are no impacts.
