3 armed Nashville porch pirates caught after brief chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three men caught stealing packages in a Nashville neighborhood were arrested Thursday morning after a brief chase.

Metro police were advised that three men in a black Dodge Charger were following a FedEx delivery truck in a neighborhood near Bart Drive and taking packages off of porches as they were delivered.

Responding police officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

During the pursuit, one of the passengers ran from the vehicle and was arrested after a brief foot chase. The two other suspects were arrested after stopping the Charger at the intersection of Margo Lane and Willard Drive.

Metro police officers found an air rifle resembling a shotgun in the Charger, as well as packages with addresses matching homes in the neighborhood where the arrests took place. A loaded shotgun was also tossed from the vehicle into a yard during the pursuit, which was later recovered by officers, says Metro police.

The passenger who initially ran from the vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Paw Lay. He is charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and theft of property.

The additional suspects found in the car have been identified as 23-year-old Sho Win and 31-year-old Man Rai. Win was driving the vehicle, and he is charged with felony evading arrest and theft of property. Rai was cited for theft of property.

No bond information has been provided for any of the three suspects.