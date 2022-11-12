3 arrested in connection to armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three suspects involved in an armed carjacking that took place at a Nashville apartment complex on Millwood Drive last week were arrested Wednesday night after fleeing police in the stolen vehicle.

Detectives with Metro police found the Honda Civic that was taken during a carjacking Nov. 4 parked at an apartment complex on Bell Road.

"Five young men" were standing outside the stolen vehicle when they saw police, got into the vehicle and drove off quickly, says Metro police.

The driver of the stolen car entered an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Packard Drive, then all five of the young men ran from the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Alex Turcios. Turcios was taken into custody after a brief pursuit on foot. He is facing charges for evading arrest, vehicle theft and robbery for the armed carjacking.

Metro police detectives surrounded the area and were able to locate two other suspects who ran from the stolen vehicle.

Hinmer Cordoba, 18, and Alexander Aguilar, 19, have each been charged with joyriding and evading arrest. Cordoba was later given an additional charge of robbery for the armed carjacking. Two loaded handguns were also recovered by police at the scene.

Turcios is being held on $95,000 bond, and Cordoba is being held on $75,000 bond.