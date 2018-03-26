3 Arrested On Drug Charges In McEwen

MCEWEN, Tenn. - A traffic stop and a K-9 helped authorities in Humphreys County arrest three people on drug charges.

A silver car was stopped by officials with the McEwen Police Department and Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

The stop was made on Blair Boulevard, and K-9 Ciro alerted officials to the passenger side of the vehicle, as well as the driver side.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard Blanchard, and Mike Holt and Miranda Bramlett were also inside.

A pipe was found in the driver’s door, and a lot of baggies were discovered in the trunk.

Authorities searched the suspects and found 19 grams of meth in Bramlett’s shoe.

All three were arrested and charged with possession with intent to resale.