3 Arrests Made In Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers arrested three people in connection to a fatal shooting on Castleview Drive .

It happened Sunday night around 11:35. When officers arrived on scene, they found 21 year-old Martavious Roper with life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, a second victim was reported at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Emergency Department.

Roper later died from his injuries, but the second victim, 21-year-old Malik Brooks was treated at Saint

Thomas Rutherford for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.

Three people were arrested were made and one suspect remained at large - two 17-year-old juveniles and one adult male, who was identified as 21-year-old James Lattimore. All were charged with 1st degree murder and attempted 1st degree murder.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call Rutherford County

Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.