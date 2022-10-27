3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.

Fairview police officers were sent to a home in the 7300 block of Shayla Court around 5:16 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by the Fairview Police Department.

A witness who reported the incident to law enforcement told officers that suspect Michael Charles Lee and victim Sean Carr had a verbal dispute prior to Carr's death. Additionally, the caller said a body was in a freezer inside the home on Shayla Court.

The witness was informed of Carr's death after returning home from work and was told by Michael C. Lee and Angeline Denise Lee that Carr's body was "in the tall freezer downstairs," according to the affidavit. Investigators were informed by the witness that there had been an extensive history of abuse between Michael Lee and Carr.

Michael C. Lee, 53, is charged with criminal homicide and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Angeline D. Lee, 53, is charged with felony accessory after the fact and is being held on $350,000 bond.

Dennis M. C. Lee, 22, is also charged with felony accessory after the fact and is being held on $350,000 bond.