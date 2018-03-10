3 Charged After Motorcyclist Killed In Hit-&-Run

MADISON, Tenn. - Three men have been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.
The crash on February 14 at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Anderson Lane killed 59-year-old Curtis Kevan, of Bethpage.
According to reports, 19-year-old Leon W. Duke was allegedly driving his friend’s pickup truck. He had just left a bar in the Rivergate area when the wreck took place.
Police said the truck Duke was driving turned in front of Kevan’s motorcycle.
Duke has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident, failure to yield in a crash resulting in death, and driving on a revoked license.
Also charged were 28-year-old Leonard Henderson (the owner of the pickup truck) and Duke’s brother, 23-year-old Russell Duke.
Authorities said Henderson has been charged with evidence tampering. Reports stated he admitted to telling Duke to repair the damage caused by the crash. He has also been charged with allowing Duke to drive his truck while reportedly knowing Duke’s license had been revoked.
Duke’s brother, Russell, has also been charged with evidence tampering. Both brothers reportedly went to a local salvage yard to get parts to replace the ones damaged in the crash.