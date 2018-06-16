3 Charged In Nashville Teen's Fatal Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police have made a third arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in the Bellshire area of Nashville.

Officials said Madison Precinct detectives charged Ykela Williams with being an accessory after the fact.

They said officers were called to the area of Westchester Drive and Tuckahoe Square West at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to an affidavit, the victim -- identified as LaQuan Link -- approached a vehicle and was struck when at least two shots were fired.

BREAKING: Oshae Stewart, 18 (left), & Treyvon Palmer, 15 (right), charged this morning with criminal homicide for Thursday night's shooting death of Laquan Link, 16, on Westchester Drive. Madison Precinct detectives leading the investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZCp8Viodhv — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 15, 2018

Officials said 18-year-old Oshae Stewart and 15-year-old Treyvon Palmer were alleged to have been in the vehicle when shots were fired from it at Link and drove away.

Link was taken to TriStar Skyline Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

They said Stewart and Palmer surrendered separately to Madison Precinct detectives Friday and now face criminal homicide charges.

Officials said Stewart's mother, 42-year-old Williams, allegedly helped hide his 1996 Infiniti sedan on Nesbitt Lane after the fatal shooting.

They said detectives recovered the vehicle, which they strongly believed to have been involved, on Friday evening.

Williams is being held on $10,000 bond.

Her son, Stewart, is jailed in lieu of $125,000 bond. Palmer is confined to juvenile detention.

Officials said Williams, Stewart and Palmer have refused to answer detectives' questions.