3 Children Okay After Stolen Vehicle Recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three children were found unharmed after a vehicle was stolen from a local Mapco.
The crime happened in the 500 block of Stewart’s Ferry Pike around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Reports stated the victim went inside the Mapco to pay for gas. She left her three children, ages 5, 6, and 10, asleep inside the vehicle with the keys in the ignition.
Authorities said her vehicle was gone when she went back to the parking lot.
Surveillance footage showed two male suspects getting into the vehicle and driving away.
One was wearing a red hoodie, and the other was wearing a grey hoodie.
Officers searched the area, and emergency officials received a call just before 1 a.m. saying two suspects had been seen matching the given descriptions. They were spotted running through the area, and the victim’s vehicle was parked in the roadway.
Authorities found the vehicle, and the children were not harmed. The suspects were still being sought.