3 killed, 11 injured in car crash on I-40 Putnam County

Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 10:45:52-05

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly car crash on I-40 in Putnam County on Saturday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol states that a two-vehicle car crash took place on I-40 eastbound near the 291-mile marker at 11:05 a.m.

A minivan with 11 occupants and a car with three occupants were involved in the accident.

Officials report that the crash took place when one vehicle changed lanes encroaching on the other vehicle.

The three victims, including two juveniles and one adult have passed away as a result of their injuries from the crash.

Five victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and six were transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates to this article as more information is released.

