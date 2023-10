NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly car crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on I-24 West in Davidson County near Exit 60. Police say that at least three people were killed in the incident.

No information about the cause of the crash or the identities of the victims is available at this time.

This is a developing story and this article will continue to be updated as more details are released.