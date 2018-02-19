3 Found Dead Outside Allen County, Ky. Home

Cloudy
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. - An investigation has gotten underway after three people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds outside an Allen County, Kentucky home.
Kentucky State Police officials were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
A county water department employee found the deceased in a front yard located along Ray Pardue Road.
All three, two men and a woman, suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The circumstance surrounding their deaths was unclear.
Right now, officials said they're calling it a death investigation.
However, they don't believe the public is in danger and there aren’t any suspects in the case.
None of the victims were immediately identified.