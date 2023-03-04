3 found dead in Cookeville apartment, police investigating 'isolated incident'

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were found dead in a Cookeville apartment Friday morning, though investigators say the public is not in danger.

Cookeville police officers were alerted to a reported death at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West 8th Street.

Inside, first responders found 36-year-old Pamela Spurlock, 15-year-old Steven Spurlock and 14-year-old Emma Spurlock dead. Cookeville Police Department detectives responded and took over the investigation.

Cookeville police say they believe this was an isolated incident and that the cause of death is still under investigation.

While the investigation remains active, no additional information will be released, says the police department.

Cookeville police are asking that anyone with information regarding these deaths please call Detective Charlotte Austin at 931-520-5370.

In the release provided by the Cookeville Police Department, they offered the following condolences:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all others affected by this tragic event."