3 Indicted In Lawrence County Homicide

Three men have been indicted in a homicide and robbery investigation in Lawrence County.

The investigation began back in January after the body of 50-year-old Connis Ray Blake Jr. was found in the burned remains of his Ethridge Redhill Road home.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents identified Paul McNeal, Jimmy Dale Hogan, and Charles Timothy Rowden as suspects in the case.

On Wednesday, all three were indicted by a Lawrence County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated arson, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

They were arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.