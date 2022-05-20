Watch
News

Actions

3 injured as Murray State softball travels to NCAA tournament

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 8.42.16 PM.png
WTVF
Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 8.42.16 PM.png
Posted at 8:44 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 21:44:15-04

ALABAMA — The Murray State University softball team suffered a bus accident while on their way to the NCAA regional tournament in Alabama, according to school officials.

Three team individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing and monitoring.

The remaining student-athletes and staff are safe and unharmed.

Murray State hasn't been to the NCAA tournament before but is set to play Stanford Friday. The team previously won the Ohio Valley Conference title last weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap