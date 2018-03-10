3 Injured In Fire Possibly Started By Ear Candle

Mostly Cloudy
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a fire in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Reports stated the fire happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 3300 block of Lafayette Road.
The fire was contained to a mattress and bedding in a rear bedroom. No structural damage was reported, but authorities confirmed there was moderate smoke damage.
One person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with burns. Two other victims were taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Two cats were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire allegedly started from an ear candle. Authorities said they believe someone was using the candle and fell asleep.